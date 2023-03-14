Dominik Mysterio Challenges Rey Mysterio To Match At WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio has challenged his father to a match at WrestleMania 39.

Rey Mysterio came to the ring on this week’s RAW to discuss his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. Dominik quickly interrupted Rey, taking shots at Rey and the induction, just like he did on SmackDown.

Dominik went on to say that he’ll let his father enjoy his Hall of Fame Weekend in Los Angeles, but he’ll make it better. Dominik then challenged Rey to a WrestleMania 39 match. Fans chanted “yes!” in response, but Rey stated that he will not fight his son and that there will be no WrestleMania match. Dominik continued taunting Rey, saying that the only thing Rey taught him was how not to be. The video is embedded below.

Since they decided to do the father-son feud, Mysterio vs. Mysterio at WrestleMania has been the plan.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The current card is listed below, along with some rumored matches and RAW footage:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

