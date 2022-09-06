Dominik Mysterio Changes His Look and Joins The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio is now a member of The Judgment Day, and as a result, he has changed his look.

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was kicked off by Edge, who used the opportunity to challenge Dominik to a match in the ring. Rey Mysterio came out to try to calm down Edge and wanted to talk some sense into his son.

Rhea Ripley then appeared and introduced Dominik. His slicked-back hair and all-black attire indicated that he was fully committed to The Judgment Day. Rey made several attempts to communicate with his son but was ignored by Dominik.

Edge was then attacked by Damien Priest and Finn Balor causing Rey to return but blocked by Dominik and was met by Ripley with a shot to the back of the head and then thrown into the steel steps. In the ring, Priest and Balor kept their assault on Edge going, with Dominik getting involved and taking Edge out with a chair.

