Dominik Mysterio Comments On Potentially Facing Bad Bunny

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on an episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including being open to facing Bad Bunny in a match.

Mysterio said, “I know Bad Bunny did his thing with Damian in PR, I know he got involved in my match last year. He’s done a lot for the culture and what not, but at the end of the day, Damian said it — you’re a singer, dude. Stay in your lane. This is our world here, Judgment Day takes over here.”

“As far as unfinished business goes, if he’s more than willing to get in my face again, I’m down to throw down if you know what I’m talking about.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)