Dominik Mysterio Credits Veterans For Helping Him Embrace Heat

Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson, sharing insights into his unique wrestling journey, family drama, and rise to stardom in WWE.

Mysterio openly addressed his tumultuous relationship with his father, WWE legend Rey Mysterio, famously calling him a “deadbeat dad.” He also touched on the broader family dysfunction, which has been a recurring theme in WWE storylines.

Dominik reflected on his unforgettable WrestleMania 39 entrance, where he arrived in a correctional transport vehicle accompanied by “guards.” Initially, he was disappointed about not having a traditional entrance but soon realized its significance.

“It came about in such a crazy way because I didn’t know about it until, I want to say two weeks before Mania,” Mysterio recalled. “I remember I got to a Monday Night Raw, and boss, boss pulled me aside, Triple H, and he goes, ‘Hey, have you heard about the entrance we have planned for you at Mania?’ I was like, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about. No one said anything to me.’”

He continued, “I remember the day of the show, once the video package and everything came out, my original thought was I was a bit bummed out because I was like, ‘Man, I wish I could have done like the big ramp, big Mania entrance,’ but then the more I sat and thought about it, and I was like, man, nah. Like, f**k that. This is special. I have a special entrance for myself that, like, because everyone goes down the ramp. Not everyone has a memorable entrance, and on my second WrestleMania, to have my own entrance with the paddy wagon and handcuffs, like the whole video package, honestly, it was a huge blessing to just be a part of that because I really feel like that entrance is gonna live forever.”

Dominik also opened up about dealing with the intense boos he regularly receives from WWE audiences.

“Originally, I was unaware of the reaction I was going to receive. I knew it was going to be negative. I just didn’t know to what point. I didn’t know how far the fans were willing to boo me,” he admitted. “I feel like that’s why I started pushing those buttons, but even when I first started talking and trying to cut promos, and they were booing me, and I just couldn’t talk, it would get to me because I feel like I had things to say and I couldn’t get them out.”

Dominik continued, “I had people in the back helping me as far as, like, how to manage these things and how to work in the moment, and not worry so much about what I have to do or what I have to say. I think that’s what really helped me, just getting a lot of help in the back from a lot of the more veteran guys, because I know I’m a 20-year veteran, but like, a lot of the older, older guys, and I don’t want to give away my secrets here, but I think that really helped me out, just being able to level it out and not worry that I don’t always have to say anything because at the end of the day, someone else will say it for me.”

Dominik also shared his admiration for Eddie Guerrero’s enduring legacy and revealed three matches he believes could hook new fans on professional wrestling. He discussed his dream “bar fight crew” and expressed gratitude for the opportunities he’s had to carve his own path in the industry.

The former NXT North American Champion continues to make a name for himself, blending family drama, personal growth, and crowd heat into a compelling WWE career. You can catch the full interview below.



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)