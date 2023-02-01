Dominik Mysterio Discusses Differences in Working With Triple H and Vince McMahon

Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast with Konnan and Disco Inferno, where he discussed the differences between WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as well as working for both:

“Not really. I mean, it’s a different environment from what Vince wanted,” Dominik said. “With Hunter, he’s out there and if you have a question, he’s out walking around, and you can go up to him and talk about whatever. It was different with Vince because he was always in his office. But it kind of depends on just how you look at it. For me, it’s all the same, man, I just show up to have a good time.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



