Dominik Mysterio Engaged to Be Married

Despite being a heel on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio is the complete opposite in real life.

Rey Mysterio’s son is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.

After meeting in high school and starting dating in 2011, the couple has been together for over a decade. The high school sweethearts are now engaged to be married.

Dominik posted a photo on Instagram of himself holding hands with Marie Juliette, who was wearing an engagement ring. He also revealed the date on which he proposed, which was January 2, 2023.

Fans praised Dominik for his performance as a heel in WWE television’s The Judgment Day with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

Congratulations to the young couple.

You can check out Mysterio’s Instagram post below: