Dominik Mysterio Gets “Villano” Tattooed Down Side Of His Neck (Photos)

Dominik Mysterio got some new ink this week.

The new NXT North American Champion and member of The Judgment Day got a new neck tattoo this week from Valdam Ink artist Oscar.

“Got the honor of tattooing Dominik Mysterio today,” wrote Oscar, the tattoo artist who provided “Dirty” Dom with his new ink. “Cant wait to do more!”

In the photos of the neck tattoo you can see the word “Villano” going down the side of his neck. The English translation for the Spanish word is “Villain.”

Check out photos of Dominik Mysterio’s new “Villano” neck tattoo via the Instagram post embedded below.