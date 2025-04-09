Dominik Mysterio: “I Wanted To Do Something Different With The Mysterio Name”

WWE star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio spoke with Netflix on a number of topics, including how he enjoys being a bad guy and how he wanted to do something different with the legendary Mysterio name when he came to the company.

Dominik Mysterio said, “I enjoy being a bad guy. I feel like I have more liberty in what I can do, say, and get away with. I feel like I’m pushing the boundaries a little bit more. This might sound terrible, but kids and their dads will show up to events and I’m like, ‘Is that your dad? He’s probably a deadbeat too.’ So it’s just getting to have more fun with them other than being a good guy. I’ve witnessed that my whole life with my dad. I wanted to do something different with the Mysterio name.”

On starting off with Rey Mysterio by his side and realizing he no longer needed his connection to the Mysterio family name:

“Starting off with him by my side was a huge cheat code. The man’s been in this business for 30-plus years now, so being able to have him ringside for my first couple of matches — he was literally guiding me, yelling at me, [telling me] what to do, how to do it. That was very helpful for me to grow and learn in-ring. But being able to get away from it and realizing what I can do on my own, it’s almost like removing the training wheels off the bike. Once I realized I no longer needed them, it was game time.”