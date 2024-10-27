Dominik Mysterio: “I Would Love To Be In A Tag Team With Logan Paul”

WWE star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio spoke with The Schmo on a number of topics, including how he would love to be in a tag team with social media megastar and fellow WWE star Logan Paul as they would be the most hated tag team.

Mysterio said, “Man, that’s a tough one. I’m a fan of the Paul brothers, I did Logan’s podcast. I’d love to be in a tag team with Logan one day because we’d be the most hated tag team.”

On the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul bout:

“I’ve met Jake a couple of times. But, at the end of the day, you can’t count out Tyson. Tyson is one of the greatest of all time if not the greatest. I’m really 50-50 on this one. If I had to pick one, I’d pick myself.”

You can check out Mysterio’s comments in the video below.

