Dominik Mysterio Made WWE History This Week

“Dirty” Dom made WWE history this week.

Dominik Mysterio, the new NXT North American Champion from The Judgment Day, made WWE history this week by becoming the first WWE Superstar to headline WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE NXT, and WWE Friday Night SmackDown in the same week.

Dom-Dom headlined Monday Night Raw alongside Damian Priest against Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, before serving in the main event of WWE NXT on USA on Tuesday against Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

He closed out the week by headlining the WWE Friday Night SmackDown show last night against Butch in the final match on the show before the main event segment that ended the night.