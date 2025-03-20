Dominik Mysterio On CM Punk: “He’s Old And Beat Up”

WWE star Dominik Mysterio appeared on Moses The Jeweler’s Treasure Hunting to discuss several topics, including fellow WWE star CM Punk.

Mysterio said, “I don’t like CM Punk. He’s old and beat up. If I keep going, I’ll get in trouble because I don’t like CM Punk. I got someone over here to keep me in line. If I say anything out of line, I’m gonna get in trouble right here. But f**k CM Punk.”

You can check out Mysterio’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)