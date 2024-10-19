Dominik Mysterio On CM Punk Wanting To Work With Him

WWE star Dominik Mysterio spoke with Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio on a number of topics, including fellow WWE star CM Punk wanting to work with him.

Mysterio said, “First of all, last I was in the ring with CM Punk, I was 11 years old, and he thought he was a big man, singing happy birthday to my loser sister. But anyways, I’d like to see him now. I was my dad’s height [back then]. So now I’m 6’1, 200 pounds. I’ve seen him wrestle, CM Punk, so let’s see what you got, old man.”

On guys like Punk and The Rock still wrestling:

“Honestly, I’m just tired of these old heads thinking they can hang and come in here with this younger generation. I don’t even want to speak for everyone else. I’m speaking for just myself. The end of the day, I’m my own person. I’m the greatest Mysterio of all time. These old heads want to come in and get it, they all can. CM Punk, The Rock, don’t matter. They’re just mad because they don’t have hair, and I have the best hair and the best mustache.”

You can check out Mysterio’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)