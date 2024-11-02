Dominik Mysterio On His Mustache: “I Feel Like It Makes Me Into A Whole Different Person”

WWE star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including how he started growing his mustache.

Mysterio said, “The mustache was an accident… I got lazy and like I didn’t shave at all and it was a healthy, thick, little mustache and someone saw me and they were like ‘Hey, don’t shave that mustache!’”

On how it makes him feel like he is a different person:

“I feel like it makes me into a whole different person, it’s kind of gnarly. And the mullet too, I feel like they both give me two kinds of different superpowers.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.