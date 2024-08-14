Dominik Mysterio On How His Wife Feels About His Storylines With Rhea Ripley And Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio discussed what his wife thinks about his romantic storylines involving Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan during an appearance on Logan Paul’s show.

“We’ve been together since we were 14, and we’re 27 now. She is honestly the best. I do what I do on TV, and last week when Rhea licked my face, the first text I got from her was there’s a tarantula in our garage. She gets it. She gets the split. She understands the difference from like when I’m on TV I’m dirty Dom and I come home to her and I’m her husband Dominic. There’s a there’s a huge difference as far as like when I come home too. So like I just want to rest and she like she does a good job of separating work and real life and stuff.”

Dominik also commented on his favorite heels in wrestling:

“Favorite heel of all time: Shawn Michaels. I think, just the way he carried himself, the real Heartbreak Kid, the sh*t he was saying back in the day, you know, and get away with it, when the whole stuff with Monica Lewinsky came out, he was like, ‘You know, I did not s*xual relations’ or whatever, I was up all night with her […] I feel like he was so out of pocket. Triple H too.”

