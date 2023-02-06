Dominik Mysterio on If His Current Look Was Influenced By Konnan and His Dream of Wrestling in AAA

Dominik Mysterio says wrestling for Mexico’s legendary AAA promotion would be a dream come true.

Dominik was recently interviewed by Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc and was asked about possibly appearing for AAA. He mentioned his father, Rey Mysterio, getting his start there.

“I mean, that’d be awesome for me. I know that’s where my dad started and he got his start, so that’d be real cool for me and a dream come true for sure,” he said.

Dominik is very close to his godfather, AAA booker Konnan. Dominik was asked if Konnan’s nWo Wolfpac and K-Dog days influenced his current appearance.

“So when it first started, it was very organic, because I had no idea what was going to go down,” Mysterio said. “I had a flannel and we made it work. And after that, I saw on the internet that I was just getting tagged in all the — like you said — nWo Konnan stuff and Wolfpac and Filthy Animals Konnan. And he reached out to me. He’s like, ‘Did you do that on purpose?’ I was like, ‘No, but now I will.’ I was like, “Because who better than to pay homage to than one of my six godfathers, Konnan?” And he’s the man, too, so nothing but the best.”

Dominik is expected to compete against his father at WrestleMania 39.