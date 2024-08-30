Dominik Mysterio On Liv Morgan: “She Just Kind Of Accepts Me For Who I Am”

WWE star Dominik Mysterio spoke with Peter Rosenberg on a number of topics, including having mutual respect with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

Mysterio said, “100%, I just think the fact that there’s equal respect, she just kind of accepts me for who I am as far as like, just chicken tender-loving, video game-playing, moustache-having, mullet-wearing, you know she accepts me.”

On how Rhea Ripley started their relationship:

“People can say like, ‘Oh she treated you well, she like did all this stuff for you’ but like how did she start her relationship with me right? She choked me out, she beat me up and dragged me on her shoulder … the relationship blossomed out of nowhere, I was like okay this could actually work out, but then certain things happened here and there. When I lost my NXT North American Title the first time. What’d she do instead of being a supportive Mami … she got in my face and said you better come home with that title or don’t come home at all.”

You can check out Mysterio’s comments in the video below.