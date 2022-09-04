Dominik Mysterio Pays Tribute to Classic Eddie Guerrero Storyline with Heel Turn

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn occurred on Saturday at the Clash at the Castle event, when he attacked his father, Rey Mysterio and Edge.

During the match featuring Edge and Rey against Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest), Dominik assisted Rey and Edge in winning the match by tripping Balor, he then kicked Edge in the groin. When Rey confronted him, the legendary pro wrestler’s son clotheslined him.

As can be seen in the following example, this was a reference to the famous fight that took place in 2005 between Rey and the late, great Eddie Guerrero:

@DomMysterio35 Learned From His Dad How To Throw A Proper Clothesline. pic.twitter.com/gOuLDy0WwZ — My Wrestling videos And pics (@MarksWrestling1) September 4, 2022

Eddie and Rey won the WWE Tag Team Championship early in 2005, which kicked off the storyline that followed them as they competed in a singles match at WrestleMania 21, in which Rey was victorious. Guerrero appeared to be frustrated, laying the groundwork for a heel turn.

They were eventually defeated by MNM and lost the Tag Titles. In the rematch to regain the titles, Guerrero cost them the match by abandoning Rey, which ultimately led to them losing the match. Guerrero assaulted Rey during one of the episodes of SmackDown.

After the assault, Guerrero made a threatening statement, saying that he would reveal a family secret about the Mysterios. Eddie’s family and Rey begged Guerrero to keep the secret a secret. This resulted in a match being arranged at the Great American Bash, with the stipulation that Eddie would keep the secret to himself if he lost the match. Despite the fact that he lost the match, he did reveal the secret the following week on SmackDown. He said that Mysterio’s son Dominik, who was 7 years old at the time, was actually Eddie’s son.

In a series of videos titled “Eddie’s Bedtime Stories,” Guerrero shared additional information about the circumstances surrounding the birth of his child Dominik, who was conceived outside of a marriage relationship. It was under the pretense that Rey and his wife were unable to conceive a child at the time, so he left Dominik on their doorstep to be raised by them.

At SummerSlam, they competed in a ladder match with ownership of Dominik as the prize, and Rey emerged victorious.