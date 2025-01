WWE star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio appeared on the Babyfaces podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how fans would hate to see him as a World Champion in the company.

Mysterio said, “I think that people would go absolutely insane. People would hate to see me as world champion.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)