Dominik Mysterio Reacts To Malakai Black Judgment Day Speculation

As PWMania.com previously reported, Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks have all reportedly departed AEW, with each either already in WWE or on their way back.

Last week, Starks made a surprise appearance in NXT, confirming his WWE return. Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE creative has actively been discussing ideas for Black and Miro as they prepare for potential re-debuts.

One of the strongest rumors surrounding Black’s return is his possible inclusion in The Judgment Day. Speculation began on the January 20th episode of Raw, when Chad Gable sought advice from Dominik Mysterio on how to handle his issues with luchador stars Penta El Zero Miedo, Dragon Lee, and Rey Mysterio. In response, Dominik handed Gable a piece of paper with an unseen name on it.

Gable cryptically stated:

“I’m about to master the dark arts of Lucha Libre.”

Given that Black runs Dark Arts Pro Wrestling & Muay Thai alongside his wife Zelina Vega, fans quickly theorized that this could be teasing his WWE return.

Adding to the speculation, Dominik Mysterio has been pushing Finn Balor to add a new member to Judgment Day in JD McDonagh’s absence due to injury. However, Balor rejected the idea on TV.

When No-Contest Wrestling Podcast host O’Shea Jackson Jr. tweeted that Black should join Judgment Day, Mysterio responded with a GIF of Black, fueling further speculation. However, the rumor was downplayed by Rey Mysterio, who reacted with a GIF stating:

“No. We’re good. Thanks.”

With WWE creative reportedly discussing plans for Black, it remains to be seen if he will align with The Judgment Day—or if he has a completely different path awaiting him upon his return.