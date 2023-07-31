Dominik Mysterio Retains North American Title At WWE NXT Great American Bash

Your winner …

…and STILL NXT North American Champion…

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio!

The Judgment Day member successfully retained his NXT North American Championship in a very exciting triple-threat defense over Wes Lee and Mustafa ALi at the WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 premium live event on Sunday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, TX.

The finish of the bout saw Rhea Ripley interfere, putting Wes Lee through a table at ringside with a Rip-Tide, throwing the title belt to Dom-Dom for a cheap shot and even pulling Ali off of Lee on a dead-to-rights pin attempt, which set Dom up to steal it for the win.

Check out WWE’s Twitter (X) coverage of Dominik Mysterio’s successful NXT North American Championship defense from WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 below.