Dominik Mysterio Reveals Backstage Details On Seth Rollins Match

Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com did an interview with Dominik Mysterio about Summerslam and here are the highlights…

Putting the match against Seth Rollins together: “Putting the match together, I couldn’t have picked a better person to help me with that than Seth and my dad. We also had the help of our producer Jamie Noble, another man who is outstanding at what he does. So I’m nothing but thankful to those guys for how they helped me and guided me through this crazy debut match at SummerSlam. Overall, I was very happy with the match. Again, nothing but great things for Seth and about Seth, and he guided me in unimaginable ways and I’m thankful for him and what he’s done for me.”

Backstage reaction: “The reaction backstage was crazy. I got very emotional, hugged my mum, hugged my dad, hugged Jamie, Seth – the whole deal. Everyone was very happy and clapping for me, so it was a surreal moment. I definitely gave the bossman [Vince McMahon] a hug afterwards and thanked him for the opportunity. It was just a crazy experience. From seeing other people and other wrestlers finish their matches and walk through gorilla and hug Vince and stuff like that, having that be my turn to do it… I’m forever grateful.”

Feedback from the match: “We’ve definitely gotten some of his feedback. At the end of the day, I don’t know what people think, but I wasn’t asking for things or begging my dad, so I think me being brought into this storyline and being put in the position I was put in was definitely coming from someone that has a lot of power and my guess is that would be Vince. I’m very grateful.”