Dominik Mysterio Reveals His Dream WrestleMania Moment

Dominik Mysterio did an interview with SportsKeeda to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked what type of WrestleMania moment he would like to have with his father, Rey Mysterio.

“I think since going against him is out of the picture for me right now, I think owning and being handed that Rey Mysterio legacy with the mask and the name, because my uncle is Rey Mysterio Sr. My dad is Rey Mysterio. In WCW, he was Rey Mysterio Jr, but once he came over to WWE, he was Rey Mysterio, so there is no Jr right now. Traditionally as his son, they would have given me the Rey Mysterio Jr since he’s Rey Mysterio. I think my WrestleMania moment would be that he picks someone for me impossible somehow. We make it work, and he ends up passing the torch over to me with the mask and the name. That would be the dream for me to eventually become and take over the Mysterio name.”