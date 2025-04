WWE star Dominik Mysterio spoke with Khel Now TV about several topics, including whether he will compete for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41.

Mysterio said, “Oh, I have no business in that. Right now, the priority is to help Finn win the IC title. I feel like I have to make up for it a little bit. We’ll see what happens.”

You can check out Mysterio’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)