Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley Will Kick Off This Week’s WWE NXT

“Dirty” Dom will get things started on Tuesday night.

On Monday afternoon, WWE announced that the newly crowned NXT North American Champion will kick off this week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network.

The announcement confirms Dom-Dom and his “Mami,” WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will be in the opening segment on Tuesday night’s episode.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.