Dominik Mysterio Says Eddie Guerrero Had A Huge Influence On Him

WWE star Dominik Mysterio appeared on Impaulsive to talk about a number of pro wrestling related topics, including how WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero had a huge influence on him.

Mysterio said, “I mean, I don’t know if I identify as Eddie Guerrero being my father, but he definitely had a huge influence.” “I question it for sure, I mean, I question my mother at this point. Because I don’t know what’s happening in the ’90s, you know? And apparently, my dad was gone all the time.”

