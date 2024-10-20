Dominik Mysterio Says He Has Unfinished Business With Jey Uso

WWE star Dominik Mysterio spoke with Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio on a number of topics, including how The Judgment Day is done with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Mysterio said, “We’re done with Priest and Rhea, the Terror Turds, whatever they like to call themselves, twins 40 years apart. But anyways, now that we’ve gotten rid of some dead weight in the Judgment Day and we’ve replaced them with people like Raquel [Rodriguez] and Carlito, and we’ve got Liv, it’s been really good for the Judgment Day. We have Finn and JD as the World Tag Team Champions, we have Liv as the Women’s World Champion.”

On how he has some unfinished business with Jey Uso:

“I would say I have some unfinished business with Jey Uso. There’s something he has that I might want. Not might. There’s something of his that I want, and that’s definitely not Rhea. So I don’t know. We’ll see what The Judgment Day has in store.”

You can check out Mysterio’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)