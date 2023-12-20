Dominik Mysterio Says He Is Very Blessed To Be Put In The Position He Is Currently In With WWE

WWE star and Judgment Day member “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with The West Sport on a number of topics including how he is ready for whatever is next for the group.

Mysterio said, “I hope so. I’m a team player as far as the Judgment Day goes, so whatever is headed for us, I’m ready for it.”

He also talked about how he is very blessed to be in the position he is currently in with WWE.

“I’m just blessed I’m very blessed to be in this position I’m in, I’m having a lot of fun. No complaints here. I’m in Australia with Mami. I’ve never been here before, so the fact that I get to travel the world and do all these crazy and exciting things, it’s definitely a lot of fun.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)