Dominik Mysterio Says He Was Surprised To Be In The WWE 2K26 Street Fighter Pack

WWE star Dominik Mysterio, a member of The Judgment Day, discussed various topics with Bleacher Report, including the collaboration between Street Fighter and WWE 2K.

Mysterio said, “I’ve been in a couple of 2K games with WWE the past couple years now, but this is special. It’s Street Fighter, it’s not only a DLC pack that you have to pre-order and get separately, but also they made it an action figure. I have a couple at the house, and it’s in, like, an old arcade-style box, and they’re super cool. I have a couple in my game room, and it’s just cool to be a part of the whole Street Fighter franchise.”

On being Ken in the Street Fighter WWE 2K26 DLC Pack:

“I didn’t know until I started getting tagged in the pictures of me as Ken, and I was like, ‘What is going on? Did someone make this custom, or like, what is it,’” Mysterio said. “And then the company ended up telling me, like, ‘Oh no, you’re part of this DLC pack in 2K26.’ And I was like, ‘What? This is so sick.’ I found out kind of like the old-fashioned way where I just kept getting tagged. And then as soon as I saw it, I was like, ‘How do I get my hands on this action figure?’”

On his rematch against El Grande Americano:

“At Triplemanía we had an unauthorized referee that came in and made the count, so it shouldn’t have counted. And plus, Juan de la Barrera is Dirty Dom town when it comes to Mexico City, so he’d better come prepared because I’m taking what’s mine, that’s the AAA Mega Campeonato.”

On his WWE Title goals:

“There’s a lot of things I’d like to get done. I got some beef with [world heavyweight champion] Roman [Reigns] kind of. He tried to throw me out of the ring and end my career one time. Sami Zayn, on the other hand, we’ve got a lot of history with Sami and Kevin [Owens] in The Judgment Day, so maybe there’s something over there with the WWE title on the line. Maybe I want my IC title back. Maybe I wanna go for the tag titles with JD, get him some gold too. Who knows? There’s a lot of things I’d like to get done, but we’re taking it one day at a time.”