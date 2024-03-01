Dominik Mysterio Set To Get Married This Month

Dominik Mysterio is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette.

Dominik’s heel persona with The Judgment Day on WWE television, which features Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, has won praise from fans. Since joining WWE in 2019, Dominik has enjoyed success on the main roster and in NXT, where he is a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion alongside his father, Rey Mysterio.

He has previously won the NXT North American Championship twice. Dominik is also regarded as one of WWE’s biggest heels.

The couple has been together for more than a decade, having met in high school and dating since 2011. He asked the big question on January 2, 2023.

The high school sweethearts are now about to marry. Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the couple will marry within the next week or two.

Congratulations to the happy couple.