Dominik Mysterio Talks About His Experiences Of Working With Eddie Guerrero

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Mysterio discussed working with Eddie Guerrero in WWE when he was a kid:

“I don’t remember Eddie prepping me for how intense he was going to be, that kind of just came in organically. As a kid, I thought that he was genuinely going to hit me and like, something was going to happen … These were all genuine reactions.”

Mysterio also mentioned Guerrero’s frustration over the “custody of Dominik” ladder match ending at Summerslam 2005:

“We go to the back and I see, I see Eddie just losing it. Flipping [crates] and just like, slamming them. I remember my mom and dad were, it was like a group hug, almost, to where they were kind of, like, didn’t want me to see that side of him … I just remember him coming over, still sweaty and just liked cool down and said just like, ‘I’m sorry.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingInc for the transcription)