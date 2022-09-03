Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle

Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle.

Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey.

During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son to stop but Dominik nailed him with a clothesline. The heel turn has finally happened.

