Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee Added To WWE Raw On Sept. 9

WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Heading into the September 9 episode of the weekly red brand program, the company has revealed the addition of Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee.
Featured below is the updated advertised lineup heading into the 9/9 show:
* Bret Hart appears
* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Unholy Union
* WWE Intercontinental Title No. One Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne
Join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results.
Will @dragonlee95 shut @DomMysterio35 up tomorrow night on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/EeieqXM8Sr
— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2024