Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee Added To WWE Raw On Sept. 9

WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Heading into the September 9 episode of the weekly red brand program, the company has revealed the addition of Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee.

Featured below is the updated advertised lineup heading into the 9/9 show:

* Bret Hart appears

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Unholy Union

* WWE Intercontinental Title No. One Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

