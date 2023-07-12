Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee, Tony D’Angelo’s Return Set For Next Week’s NXT

You can officially pencil in a title match for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s show, The Judgment Day appeared as scheduled. In addition to being in the opening segment and the main event, the group also played a prominent role in a backstage segment that resulted in a championship bout being made for next Tuesday night.

After being confronted by “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and “Mami” Rhea Ripley during a backstage interview with McKenzie Mitchell, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee was challenged by Dom-Dom for a title match on next week’s show.

By the end of the program, WWE NXT commentators Vic Joseph and Booker T confirmed that next week’s show will indeed feature Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship.

Additionally, WWE has announced that NXT Homecoming of “Da Don” Tony D’Angelo, who earned his freedom when Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Joe Coffey in the “Freedom or Trial” match on this week’s show.

