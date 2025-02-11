Dominik Mysterio Wants To “Take Over TNA” Like He Did NXT

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Dominik Mysterio teased the possibility of appearing in TNA Wrestling and hinted at a potential opponent he has in mind.

While discussing the WWE-TNA partnership, Mysterio alluded to TNA World Champion Joe Hendry—without mentioning his name directly:

“I can’t say I’m too focused on anybody in TNA, but I don’t like to say his name. I think we know who we’re talking about. I’m not going to say his name. He just beat Dolph. I’ve beaten Dolph. I’ll just leave that at that.”

This is a clear reference to Joe Hendry, who recently defeated Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler).

Mysterio also reflected on WWE’s history of working independently and how the TNA collaboration opens new doors:

“As far as WWE being able to, like you said, they’re always in their own sandbox. They never really played well with others, as some might say. But I think this is huge. This is such an amazing opportunity for not only WWE, but for TNA.”

The Judgment Day member spoke about his childhood memories of watching TNA due to his godfather, Konnan, who was part of LAX:

“I grew up watching all sorts of wrestling. My godfather, Konnan, was on Impact, doing LAX. I grew up on that, on those guys, and seeing that. Suicide, Christopher Daniels, and all those guys. It was crazy. Now being able to go back, and now we’re in cahoots with them, that’s pretty cool, dude.”

Mysterio then made a bold statement, teasing a potential TNA invasion:

” I’d love to show up on TNA. Why not? I’d love to go and take over. I went down to NXT and took over NXT. So, why not go down to TNA and take over TNA?”

Last month, WWE and TNA announced a multi-year partnership that will see talent crossover between both companies. This deal has already led to TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appearing in the Women’s Royal Rumble, and now Dominik Mysterio teasing an appearance in TNA suggests more crossover moments are on the horizon.

With Mysterio setting his sights on Joe Hendry, fans will be watching closely to see if “Dirty Dom” makes his way to the TNA ring in the near future.