Dominik Mysterio Was Originally Set To Start His Career Through Independent Wrestling

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with G-Moniy for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Mysterio talked about the start of his wrestling career:

“Originally, we had plans for me to go independently and had a scheduled debut independently and go through the whole process of doing indie wrestling and hopefully get a tryout with WWE, but I was very blessed and very fortunate to be in the position I’m in and be given these opportunities. Living up to the Mysterio name, there is definitely some pressure that comes with it, but I’m out there having fun and doing what I can. I can’t get too caught up on the pressure and having to live up to the name because he’s done so much for the business and the Mysterio name, taking from Mexico, my uncle Rey Mysterio Sr. to making Rey Mysterio a worldwide name. Being able to take Dominik Mysterio and continue the legacy is a blessing. I’m very happy to be a part of it, and hopefully, I continue to do the name justice and slowly start erasing the name Rey Mysterio and keeping Dom Mysterio.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



