Dominos Pizza Speaks Out Against Pizza Cutter Ad Spot On AEW Fight For The Fallen

Domino’s Pizza has disavowed AEW’s pizza cutter stunt that was seen during the main event of Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The bloody match saw Chris Jericho defeat hardcore wrestler Nick Gage in a No DQ match. There was a spot during the match where Gage used a pizza cutter to cut Jericho’s head open. Right after, the screen split with a Domino’s commercial, which also featured an image of a pizza being sliced for a delivery.

It was speculated by some that AEW and Domino’s worked together for the pizza cutter spot, but that is not the case. Front Office Sports reports that Domino’s was not involved, nor had any foreknowledge of the pizza cutter spot.

Domino’s issued a statement to FOS disavowing any involvement or knowledge of the promotion. “We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward,” said Domino’s spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre-Petko.

It was noted that the family-friendly pizza brand might also pull its advertising schedule from AEW programming.