Don Callis Addresses The AEW – Impact Wrestling Storyline

In an interview with Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Don Callis commented on the current AEW storyine with Impact Wrestling:

“Kenny Omega and I are the most talked about thing in professional wrestling and have been for the last 2.5 weeks. When you are that big, no one can touch you. Cause you know what they think? They think ‘gee, I kind of wish Don had clued us in but we have Kenny Omega on our show and over a million people saw the Kenny Omega Don Callis interview.”

“Over a million people saw the Tony Khan infomercial.’ Those numbers don’t lie, Bryan Alvarez. So, the words that Impact might be looking for is ‘hey, this is great!'”

“Rich Swann is one of the most competitive athletes I’ve ever been around. So, all I’ve done is given someone opportunity, Bryan. Here’s your opportunity to get in the ring with the best wrestler in the world, Kenny Omega, with the Good Brothers, and show everyone who you are, and do it in front of more people than you ever dreamed possible. If you call that running rough shot, I call that making dreams come true, Bryan.”

“This may go on, as my record suggests, for many, many years. When you want to imagine what that next move could be, imagine something so big that you didn’t think it was possible and then magnify that by a thousandfold and you might be getting in the ballpark of what’s next.”

(quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)