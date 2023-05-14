Don Callis Segment Confirmed For AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Don Callis will explain his actions.

Jon Moxley defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega in a non-title Steel Cage match at Wednesday’s Dynamite in Detroit. Following a bloody fight, Moxley received the pin after Callis turned on Omega and hit him with a screwdriver. As fans booed, Callis went for another screwdriver shot but instead chose to yell in Omega’s face and kiss him on the forehead.

During AEW Rampage, it was announced that Callis will appear on Wednesday’s Dynamite to explain why he betrayed the AEW Executive Vice President. As of this writing, Omega has not been confirmed for the show.

The current card for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Moody Center in Austin, TX is below:

* Don Callis will explain why he turned on Kenny Omega

* A follow-up to next Wednesday’s “important announcement” on TNT, as promised by AEW President Tony Khan

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida

* Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Adam Cole and The Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from the arena