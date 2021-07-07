Don West Thanks Fans & Friends For Support

Former Impact Wrestling announcer Don West took to Twitter this week and thanked fans for their support after it was recently announced that has been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma. West issued a letter back in mid-June, via NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Washington State, to explain why his radio show, The Don West Show, has been on a hiatus. West revealed that he was recently diagnosed with a brain lymphoma, and that he was to begin immediate treatment.

In an update, West said this week that the well wishes are boosting his spirits. West is adamant that he’s going to best the cancer, and get back on the air again. He wrote the following-

“I know that i am going through a tough deal but seeing all of your well wishes has boosted my spirit tremendously. Thank you to everyone for your support and your prayers and your kindness and I am going to beat this cancer so that I can go on the air again.”

West’s sister-in-law launched a GoFundMe campaign late last month to help with expenses. It was noted that his course of treatment promises to be long and costly. The campaign has raised $20,150 of a $40,000 goal as of this writing. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes donated $1000, while Max Caster donated $500, Matt Cardona donated $250, Gail Kim donated $100, David Penzer donated $100, and Christopher Daniels donated $100. You can find the campaign at this link.