Donald Trump and Chris Jericho Comment On Triple H

With WWE celebrating Triple H’s 25th anniversary since debuting with the company, United States President Donald Trump and Chris Jericho had some words to say. Here is what Jericho said:

“Times and circumstances might change, but one thing that never changes is the amazing chemistry that I had with Triple H,” Jericho said. “I just want to wish him a happy 25th anniversary to one of the greatest to ever step inside of a wrestling ring, and a guy that I had just killer chemistry with. And every match we ever had together was great. So happy 25th anniversary. Lemmy would be very proud of you. And here’s to another 25 years of dominating the wrestling world as only The Game can do.”