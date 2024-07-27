Donovan Dijak Discusses Having Creative Freedom Outside Of WWE

Former WWE star Donovan Dijak recently spoke with Wrestling With Things on a number of topics including taking his character outside of WWE.

Dijak said, “You know, I’ve been some semblance of this character for most of my career with the exception of T-Bar. So, we’ll call it ten years’ worth of being something reflective of myself and my everyday life… It’s very refreshing to be in complete control of that for the first time in, you know, seven-going-on-eight years, because it wasn’t like I had a ton of that in Ring of Honor, you know. A lot of Ring of Honor was given to me.”

On having creative freedom right now:

“I don’t need to go ask for permission, or just do it and hope I don’t get yelled at or, you know, whatever thing happens in WWE that I’ve just dealt with for seven years; I don’t really have to do that right now, so that part is awesome.”

On being in contract with several companies currently:

“I’m a free agent right now, so I am completely open to working with any company in the world, and I’m happy to do so.”

On potentially signing a new contract somewhere:

“The reality is I’m 37 years old, and I was under that WWE umbrella for seven years, so from the ages of 30 to 37 I basically just had to be at the whim of other people’s decisions, and I think that run, obviously and clearly elevated my status, but I’m not where I want to be at this point of my career. At this point in my career, I wanted to be a top guy, I wanted to be a champion, I wanted a television product on my back, and clearly that didn’t happen in the WWE but that’s how I feel about myself.”

On what he’s looking for in a potential new home:

“I don’t need another place where I can just show off that I have great matches, and just kind of meander in the mid-card. We did that and I’ve reached that sort of ceiling, so I need more reassurance if I’m going to be in a company for an extended period of time.”

On not being in a rush to sign:

“There’s no massive rush here. I want to prove myself as a free agent, I want to win championships on the free agent market, I want to go overseas and show the people overseas what they’ve been missing for seven years.”

On opponents that he’s interested in:

“The only people I’m disinterested in working with are the people who are phoning it in right because I’ve had plenty of those matches before … I’m not going to break myself and I’m not gonna commit all of my mental energy and exhaustion into trying to convince someone else to meet me halfway on having a great match… I think the money match is obviously myself and Keith Lee, we have a very storied history, I think the fans are going to clamor for that. I think that’s the kind of match that you can build an entire pay-per-view around if you really want to.”

You can check out Dijak’s comments in the video below.