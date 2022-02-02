Doudrop Reveals What Vince McMahon Wanted Her To Do On Television

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Doudrop talked about an interaction she had with Vince McMahon during her babyface run on the main roster:

“It was really funny because he wanted me to come out and dance. I was like, ‘I don’t know if you looked all up in that C.V., but it did not say dancer.’ I was kind of like, ‘what am I doing? I don’t like this.’ Then one day I got backstage and he goes, ‘goddamnit, I see you out there shaking your ass all afternoon, why can’t you do it out there?’

I was like, ‘you’ve absolutely got me over a barrel there,’ because seeing me when I am rehearsing. When he said that, he was like, ‘I just want the people to see your personality that we see back here.’ I was like, ‘oh man, you have completely stunned me with that.’ I totally got what he meant. And from that point on, that’s when I started to get more comfortable with jumping around and dancing.”

