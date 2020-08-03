Dr. Britt Baker Celebrating 5 Years In The Wrestling Business, Adam Cole Comments

AEW’s own Dr. Britt Baker is celebrating 5 years in the wrestling business today. She comments on her time in the wrestling industry, along with a beautiful response from her boyfriend and NXT Superstar, Adam Cole.

Happy 5 year wrestling anniversary to me! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/s6mixz8q6b — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 1, 2020

You have done so much in such a short amount time. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it! To many more 😘 https://t.co/ub5HEmhmGo — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 2, 2020