Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Wants To Compete In Her First-Ever Ladder Match

Dr. Britt Baker. D.M.D. has never had one kind of match.

And it’s the one that excites her the most.

The former AEW Women’s Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast for an interview, during which she spoke about wanting to compete in a ladder match for the first time in her career.

“I will say, I’ve never had a straight up ladder match,” Baker said. “I’ve been thrown onto ladders, but I’ve never had to climb the ladder and get the briefcase or the chip or the ring or whatever you’re trying to get. That is terrifying to me, because I’m afraid of heights, but I feel like … I have to have a ladder match before I retire, right?”

Baker continued, “If someone throws me off something high or pushes me, that’s fine. But like, me actually having to be the one to do the work, that really is terrifying to me. And you’re thinking about everything, ‘don’t fall, don’t lean back, don’t do this.’ It’s a lot to think about.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.