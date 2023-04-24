Dr. Britt Baker Talks About Growth Of Women’s Division, Locker Room In AEW

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is determined to see All Elite Wrestling succeed.

During a recent discussion with Headliner Chicago, one of the standout performers in AEW spoke about the company building a locker room, as well as the growth of the women’s division in the promotion.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how important it is to her that the roster form together like an army to help the four-year-old promotion succeed: “You have to have an army with you. You just can’t be fighting by yourself. You have to have people on your side, and we want AEW to succeed. I want us to have the best women’s division in the world — and a lot of people can say that maybe we do have the best women’s division in the world — but then we have to have a whole roster full of huge stars and great wrestlers and great promos.”

On how she would be doing a disservice to herself and AEW if she didn’t attempt to get more eyes on the women’s division: “You have to help out, you have to elevate women when you have the opportunity, when you have the chance.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.