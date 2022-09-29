Dr. Chris Amann Has Left WWE

Dr. Chris Amann, WWE’s Senior Ringside Physician, has left the company.

There were suspicions that WWE would fire Amann, however PWInsider claims that he was not fired. Amann apparently gave his notice some months ago and formally retired this month.

Amann began working for WWE in May of 2008. He was a member of the team that assisted in the implementation of WWE’s sports medical program and the Wellness Policy. He was frequently seen on television. Amann previously worked as a physician for the US Olympic team in 2008.

As of this writing, Amann had not publicly commented on his departure, and there is no news on what he has planned for the future.