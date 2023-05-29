Dr. Martha Hart, Tony Khan Host Opening Ceremony For 2023 Owen Hart Cup

The opening ceremony for the 2023 Owen Hart Cup is “in the can.”

The Buy-In at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 pre-show on Sunday evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. featured the official opening ceremony for this year’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

During the pre-show, Renee Paquette was joined by Dr. Martha Hart and AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, who handled the opening ceremony for the 2023 Owen Hart Cup in front of the men’s and women’s trophies and title belts for this year’s tourney winners.

The tourney kicks off during AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 weekend and continues at the Calgary Stampede in July. Make sure to join us here throughout the next few months for coverage of the 2023 Owen Hart Cup.

