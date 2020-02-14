Dr. Wagner Jr. Reportedly Leaving AAA

– According to a report by this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dr. Wagner Jr. has departed from AAA. Wagner previously headlined three of the last for TripleMania shows for the promotion. It’s not totally unclear why he has left, but per the report, the 54-year-old wrestler revealed he was leaving last week and planned to go on the independent scene.

While Wagner is noted to have “said a lot of things” in the past, AAA later confirmed his exit from the promotion. According to the report, the wrestler did not part with AAA on bad terms. Also, the report states on the independent scene, Wagner is still a big enough name where he will be on top and have greater say in his bookings. Rush and LA Park are currently the focal point for AAA, and Wagner would likely have to put them over or get shoved down to the undercard.

The report notes that if he returns to AAA, he will be refreshed for the current audience and make a big splash with a significant return. It’s expected that he will return at some point down the line, since it’s apparently been a recurring event for him throughout his career.