DraftKings Running Another NXT Pool For Tonight’s Episode

– Draft Kings is running another pool for tonight’s NXT episode, which is being promoted by WWE again. Fans can make predictions for tonight’s show, track their results and then win their share of a $1,000 guaranteed prize.

Some of the questions to vote on include: Who will win the #1 Contender Match for the NXT Women’s Championship?, Will Raquel Gonzalez appear during the #1 Contender Match?, Will Rhea Ripley hit Dakota Kai with Riptide?, Who will win the Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Ladder Match at Takeover: XXX?, How many pin fall attempts will there be in the Triple Threat Match?, Will the Undisputed Era win the NXT Tag Team Titles?, How many times will Mauro Ranallo say ‘Mama Mia’ on commentary during matches?, How many 2-counts will there be in the match between Shane Thorne and Bronson Reed?, Will Dexter Lumis draw something during the show?, and How many appearances will there be by Mr.Regal AND Triple H on the show?, among several others.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the pool: