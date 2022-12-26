Dragon Gate Fantastic Gate Night 11 Line-Up (12/27/2022)

Here is the line-up for the 11th and Final Night of the Fantastic Gate tour. It is also their last show of 2022. The event will be aired on the Dragon Gate Network.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes vs. Kung Fu Masters

Ultimo Dragon vs. Kono Mama Ichikawa

8 Man Tag Team Match

High End,Takashi Yoshida & Problem Dragon vs. Ryu Fuda,Mochizuki Jr,Kaito Nagano & Yoshiki Kato

6 Man Tag Team Match

M3K vs. Genki Horiguchi,Shachihoko Boy & Punch Tominaga

Tag Team Match

Naruki Doi & Eita vs. Don Fuji & Shuji Kondo

6 Man Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Kai,BxB Hulk & HYO) vs. Gold Class

6 Man Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champions Shun Skywalker & Ishin & Diamante) vs. D’Courage

