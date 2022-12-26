Dragon Gate Fantastic Gate Night 11 Line-Up (12/27/2022)

Here is the line-up for the 11th and Final Night of the Fantastic Gate tour. It is also their last show of 2022. The event will be aired on the Dragon Gate Network.
6 Man Tag Team Match
Natural Vibes vs. Kung Fu Masters
Ultimo Dragon vs. Kono Mama Ichikawa
8 Man Tag Team Match
High End,Takashi Yoshida & Problem Dragon vs. Ryu Fuda,Mochizuki Jr,Kaito Nagano & Yoshiki Kato
6 Man Tag Team Match
M3K vs. Genki Horiguchi,Shachihoko Boy & Punch Tominaga
Tag Team Match
Naruki Doi & Eita vs. Don Fuji & Shuji Kondo
6 Man Tag Team Match
Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Kai,BxB Hulk & HYO) vs. Gold Class
6 Man Tag Team Match
Z Brats (Open The Triangle Gate Champions Shun Skywalker & Ishin & Diamante) vs. D’Courage
